Researchers make beans count for the poor

SCIENTISTS have bred 30 new varieties of "heat-beating" beans designed to provide protein for the world’s poor in the face of global warming, researchers announced last week.

Described as "meat of the poor", beans are a key food source for more than 400-million people across the developing world, but the area suitable for growing them could drop 50% by 2050 because of global warming, endangering tens of millions of lives, scientists say. "Small farmers around the world are living on the edge, even in the best situation," says senior researcher Steve Beebe.

"Climate change will force many to go hungry, or throw in the towel, sell their land and move into urban slums if they don’t get support."

Many of the new varieties, bred to resist droughts and higher temperatures, put traits from less popular strains, such as the tepary bean, into pinto, black, white and kidney beans.

Beebe says the new varieties were bred through traditional crossing of different species, rather than more controversial genetic engineering whereby traits are artificially transferred.

The discovery was made after scientists examined thousands of strains of beans stored in "gene banks". They were actually searching for types of beans that could withstand poor soils when they found genes to help create the "heat-beater" beans, Beebe says.

...

SOME of the 30 new types also have higher iron content to help increase their nutritional value, says the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research, the research group that is backing the new discoveries.

New heat-tolerant beans might be able to handle average global temperature increases of 4ºC, the medium-term worst case scenario for global warming, researchers say.

If the new strains can handle even a 3ºC rise in average temperatures, the bean production area lost to climate change would be limited to about 5%, they say.

Bean growers in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa — including Nicaragua, Haiti, Brazil, Honduras, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo — are likely to be the worst hit by global warming.

Some of these countries, dependent on their small farmers to feed themselves, are not in a good position to adapt to a planet that is warming up.

Clayton Campanhola, director of plant production and protection at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, says the discovery of new "climate smart" bean strains is a big deal.

"It’s important to have innovation," Campanhola says. "We need to promote access to these seeds for small farmers ... it’s a major achievement."

Reuters