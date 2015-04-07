Silicon Valley’s new secret to success: tell all

FACEBOOK showed plans recently for drone aircraft that beam lasers of high-speed data to remote parts of the world. As powerful as that sounds, Facebook already has something that could be even more potent: a huge sharing of its once proprietary information, the kind of thing that would bring a traditional Silicon Valley patent lawyer to tears.

Facebook is not alone. Technology for big computers, electric cars and high-technology microcontrollers to operate things such as power tools and engines is now given away.

These ideas used to be valued at hundreds of millions of dollars. To the new generation of technologists, however, moving projects and data fast overrides the value of making everything in secret.

"You now don’t need a lot of people or a lot of capital to manufacture a prototype," says Jay Parikh, vice-president for connectivity at Facebook. "The entire world is going to accelerate its technology development."

Facebook has already shared designs for data storage, computer servers and rack designs, among other hardware, Parikh says, and has seen rapid improvements as a result.

Rather than just building and testing a handful of designs, Facebook gets to see dozens of variations that individuals and companies manufacture inexpensively. They often contract with prototype makers over marketplaces such as the Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba, or they may even use 3-D printers.

IT IS too early to say whether Facebook’s drone technology will be shared, but Parikh says his company will donate tech ideas for "telecommunications carriers, to make them reach more people".

Of course, the idea of swapping ideas has been commonplace for decades in software. Open-source projects such as the Linux operating system, revolutionised the internet and tripped up once-great companies such as Sun Microsystems. However, hardware was considered a tougher and more expensive business to enter, until a few years ago.

PCH International, a San Francisco company, has in the past 18 months made more than 1,000 prototypes for both big companies and small start-ups. It now makes 20 to 40 3-D printed objects a day and more than 50 working prototypes a week.

Along with cheap prototyping, the global explosion of cellphones changed things. A semiconductor maker turning out 100-million chips or sensors for a phone does not spend much more producing an additional million. That abundance helped to create the hobbyist drone industry and is one reason robotics is hot again.

ENORMOUS global connectivity also makes it possible for developers of all kinds to find one another and share ideas, even large video and schematics files.

In 2006, about 18,000 people attended the first Maker Faire, where participants showed off their shed creations, held in the San Francisco Bay Area. Last year 750,000 people attended 131 such fairs around the world.

"The Arduino microcontroller, drones, 3-D printers, the Raspberry Pi — people share designs and information on all these things," says Dale Dougherty, creator of the Maker Faire and CEO of Make Media. "A lot of companies are adopting this mind-set too."

While it is not strictly open-source, the Raspberry Pi, a computer costing as little as $30, uses Linux and has a large community of developers who share information.

When companies do make hardware free, Dougherty says, it is not usually altruistic. "It can create competition for your enemy without spending money on a new product." He notes that IBM went into open-source software in the 1990s, and Microsoft suffered.

Sometimes companies want to boost business. Facebook’s open designs have enabled commercial relationships that lower its supply costs as well as speed innovation.

IN ANOTHER stunning example, Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, is giving away all his electric car company’s patents "in the spirit of the open-source movement". More than electric car patents, Tesla wants to spur the development of an electric car industry. There have been more and better electric cars since it released its Model S in 2012, possibly supporting Tesla’s bet. Independent engineers have also contacted it with design ideas, but Tesla would not say whether it had made deals with them.

Facebook has started installing lithium ion batteries in its data centres, thanks in part to the work Tesla has done on the technology.

Does this mean the birth of a new world where everything is free and all ideas are open? No. Facebook will not disclose things such as its business plans, or much of how its ad technology uses artificial intelligence. And there are things it will patent.

"There are competing goals here, protecting and sharing," Dougherty says. "You have to figure out where you are in a business and what you want to own."

