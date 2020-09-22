Trellidor considers share buybacks after Covid-19 hit
Its share price jumped on the news, with one analyst saying the security specialist’s lean cost structure and cash position are impressive
22 September 2020 - 10:14
UPDATED 22 September 2020 - 18:20
The share price of fixed-security specialist Trellidor jumped 19% after saying it is considering further share buybacks as it recovers from a severe hit from Covid-19.
Sales in July and August have so far exceeded expectations, said CEO Terry Dennison, allowing the group to replenish its cash levels after losing an estimated R72m in revenue due to Covid-19.
