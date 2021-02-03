Sappi upbeat as profitability improved in 2020 final quarter
Demand for packaging and speciality products remained resilient, though there is concern Covid-19 will depress demand in 2021
03 February 2021 - 10:19
UPDATED 03 February 2021 - 13:33
Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, says profitability in its first quarter to end-December 2020 improved above expectations amid a recovery in graphic-paper demand and improved prices for some of its key products.
There has been a pronounced recovery in demand in the dissolving-pulp market, the group said in an update, driven by low inventory levels of customers, a rebound in textile demand and currency movements...
