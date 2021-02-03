Companies / Industrials Sappi upbeat as profitability improved in 2020 final quarter Demand for packaging and speciality products remained resilient, though there is concern Covid-19 will depress demand in 2021 BL PREMIUM

Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, says profitability in its first quarter to end-December 2020 improved above expectations amid a recovery in graphic-paper demand and improved prices for some of its key products.

There has been a pronounced recovery in demand in the dissolving-pulp market, the group said in an update, driven by low inventory levels of customers, a rebound in textile demand and currency movements...