Sappi narrows quarterly losses Demand for packaging and specialty products remained resilient, though there is concern Covid-19 will depress demand in 2021

Sappi, the world’s largest maker of biodegradable wood pulp used as an alternative in the textile industry, narrowed quarterly losses thanks to a partial rebound in demand for graphic paper and higher prices for one of its mainstay products.

Sappi posted a $17m (R254m) loss in the three months to the end of December, its fiscal first quarter, a more than 80% improvement from the previous quarter...