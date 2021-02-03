Sappi narrows quarterly losses
Demand for packaging and specialty products remained resilient, though there is concern Covid-19 will depress demand in 2021
03 February 2021 - 10:19
UPDATED 03 February 2021 - 20:06
Sappi, the world’s largest maker of biodegradable wood pulp used as an alternative in the textile industry, narrowed quarterly losses thanks to a partial rebound in demand for graphic paper and higher prices for one of its mainstay products.
Sappi posted a $17m (R254m) loss in the three months to the end of December, its fiscal first quarter, a more than 80% improvement from the previous quarter...
