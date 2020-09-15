PPC share drops after agreeing asset sales
The cement maker is grappling with a debt burden far in excess of its R1bn market capitalisation
15 September 2020 - 10:26
UPDATED 15 September 2020 - 17:35
Cement maker PPC’s share had its worst day in almost two months on Tuesday, after it said it has agreed to asset sales and a capital raise as part of a new agreement with lenders.
PPC is grappling with a debt burden far in excess of its approximately R1bn market capitalisation, while the results for its year to end-March have been repeatedly delayed, partly due to its need to reach a new agreement with lenders.
