PPC agrees to sell lime business for R515m

National cementmaker PPC has agreed to sell its non-core lime business for R515m in a transaction that will ease the company’s debt burden and makes the prospects of a rights issue even less likely.

CEO Roland van Wijnen said PPC has considered selling the business for some time as it isn’t a natural fit for the company. ..