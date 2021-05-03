Companies / Industrials

PPC agrees to sell lime business for R515m

The deal comes as the cementmaker grapples with debt racked up in its push into Africa

03 May 2021 - 09:03 Alistair Anderson and Karl Gernetzky
National cementmaker PPC has agreed to sell its non-core lime business for R515m in a transaction that will ease the company’s debt burden and makes the prospects of a rights issue even less likely.

CEO Roland van Wijnen said PPC has considered selling the business for some time as it isn’t a natural fit for the company. ..

