PPC agrees to sell lime business for R515m
The deal comes as the cementmaker grapples with debt racked up in its push into Africa
03 May 2021 - 09:03
UPDATED 03 May 2021 - 18:19
National cementmaker PPC has agreed to sell its non-core lime business for R515m in a transaction that will ease the company’s debt burden and makes the prospects of a rights issue even less likely.
CEO Roland van Wijnen said PPC has considered selling the business for some time as it isn’t a natural fit for the company. ..
