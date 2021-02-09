Bowler Metcalf’s diverse product range pays dividends
The plastics specialist has upped its interim payout 14% amid strong demand from the pharmaceutical and personal-care industries
09 February 2021 - 08:14
UPDATED 09 February 2021 - 12:52
Plastics specialist Bowler Metcalf says a diverse range of products is paying off during the Covid-19 pandemic, with interim profits up by double digits amid strong demand from the pharmaceutical and personal-care industries.
Bowler Metcalf, which listed on the JSE in 1987, has operated as an essential service during the pandemic, supplying various sectors, including personal care, food and beverages, and the pharmaceutical industry...
