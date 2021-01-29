Barloworld sees benefits of eased lockdown restrictions
Cost-cutting also helped the good results for three months to end-December with Tongaat Hulett Starch performing ahead of expectations
29 January 2021 - 13:25
UPDATED 29 January 2021 - 16:35
Barloworld, which has interests that span car rentals to food services, said on Friday it saw the benefits of cost-cutting and easing lockdown restrictions across most of its businesses in the last three months to end-December 2020.
Most of the group’s operations had seen improved profitability in that period, said CEO Dominic Sewela during an investor presentation on Friday, adding that Barloworld’s balance sheet remains healthy, with a priority being reinstating dividends to reward patient shareholders...
