Afrimat set to acquire Unicorn’s anthracite as Demaneng pays off
The group’s Demaneng mine has been generating cash due to high iron ore prices
26 May 2020 - 13:27
UPDATED 26 May 2020 - 15:53
Building materials and industrial minerals group Afrimat, which has recently seen a healthy profit bump from its Demaneng iron ore mine, has set its sights on anthracite producer Unicorn Capital Partners.
Afrimat intends to issue about 3-million new shares, worth about R90m as of Tuesday morning, to acquire the shares in Unicorn it doesn’t already own.
