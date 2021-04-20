Afrimat at record high as it flags bumper profit
The bulk commodities division contributes to ‘exceptional growth in profits’ at the building materials and industrial minerals group
20 April 2021 - 08:19
UPDATED 20 April 2021 - 13:07
The shares of building materials and industrial minerals group Afrimat were at a record high on Tuesday after it said full-year profits may rise almost a third amid a recovery by divisions hit by SA’s hard lockdown.
The group also continues to benefit from its 2016 acquisition of the Demaneng iron ore mine in the Northern Cape as countries gear up for major infrastructure spending in the wake of Covid-19...
