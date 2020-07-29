AECI will pay interim dividend despite uncertainty over manufacturing sector

Chemicals and explosives group AECI is proceeding with a R110m interim dividend payment, albeit a “conservative one”, as it braces for further fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic for SA’s manufacturing and mining sectors.

AECI remains deeply concerned about the outlook for SA’s economy, CEO Mark Dytor said on Wednesday, but the group is pleased with how it has managed its cash over the past six months.

“We have never not paid a dividend, and we are expecting cash generation to pick up in the second half of the year,” he said. Prospects for SA’s mining and manufacturing sectors are somewhat bleak, but activity is picking up elsewhere, for example mining in central Africa, he said.

The group, which employs 7,600 staff, generated just more than half of its R11.26bn in interim revenue in SA, and operates on all continents except Antarctica. Its businesses cover a range of sectors, including chemicals for water treatment, explosives for mining, asphalt, fertiliser, and animal food, as well coating materials for paper and packaging.

The group trimmed its interim dividend for the six months to end-June by about a third, and will pay it in September. AECI had deferred its R448m final dividend payment for its year to end-December 2019, which the group expects to be paid by the end of 2020.

SA’s underground mining sector may only recover in the second quarter of 2021, said Dytor, while SA’s manufacturing sector may never fully recover from the pandemic.

“We are uncertain about what manufacturing sector comes back, and in what guise and form it comes back,” said Dytor. “We have seen the coating and paints sector completely decimated over the past three to four months.” SA’s construction sector remains under pressure, he said, but there are bright spots, and agriculture is faring better, especially given recent rainfall in the Western Cape, which produces higher-margin crops that require a lot of chemicals and fertilisers.