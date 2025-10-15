SA in pole position as DHL signs R6bn investment cheque for Africa
Multinational logistics group earmarks €50m for expansion in SA over the next five years
15 October 2025 - 19:15
SA is set to get its fair share of the €300m [R6bn] investment outlay announced by multinational logistics major DHL across its three business units on the continent, with the group encouraged by the marked turnaround of Transnet’s operational performance.
Shabnum Dawood, head of DHL Global Forwarding in SA, which is estimated to be in line to receive about €50m of the investment over the next five years, said green shoots at Transnet’s operations were visible, making the decision to expand its operation a sensible business case...
