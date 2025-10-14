subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
SA’s clothing and textile sector has shown resilience within the retail trade segment but faces mounting pressure from cheap imports and rising costs.

Business Day TV spoke to Mbuyiselo Malo, manufacturer and business adviser for Boys of Soweto and Nthabiseng Kortjass, brand manager for NikNaks, about the opportunities and challenges shaping the industry’s future.

