Barloworld Automotive and Logistics offices in Centurion. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Barloworld’s path to delisting has gained traction, with Newco, the consortium leading the take-private transaction, securing valid acceptances for 108-million ordinary shares under its standby offer. Business Day TV spoke to Sydney Mhlarhi, spokesperson for Newco, for more insight.
WATCH: Barloworld’s path to delisting gathers pace
Business Day TV speaks with Sydney Mhlarhi, spokesperson for Newco
