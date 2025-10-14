Companies / Industrials

GM to take $1.6bn charge as it rethinks EVs

Weaker-than-expected demand and loss of US tax incentive force carmaker to pare back investments

14 October 2025 - 14:46
by Agency Staff
The logo of General Motors is pictured in Santa Ana Tlapaltitlan, Mexico. REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA/FILE
Bengaluru — General Motors (GM) said on Tuesday it would take a $1.6bn charge in the third quarter as it reshapes its electric vehicle (EV) strategy after the scrapping of a key federal incentive, a move likely to dampen demand.

US carmakers have delayed or cancelled new EV models and battery plants and pared other investments, citing weaker-than-expected demand.

The market faces further strain after the Trump administration removed a $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs, a key support for the industry.

Less stringent

“Following recent US government policy changes, including the termination of certain consumer tax incentives for EV purchases and the reduction in the stringency of emissions regulations, we expect the adoption rate of EVs to slow,” GM said in a filing on Tuesday.

Some industry executives, including Ford CEO Jim Farley, have warned that EV sales will drop significantly in the absence of the tax credit. However, some, including the CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, have said that the EV market remains resilient.

Both GM and rival Ford had launched a programme that would have allowed dealers to offer a $7,500 tax credit on EV leases after the federal subsidy expired, before walking back on those plans.

The changes will not affect GM’s current portfolio of its Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac EVs that are in production. But it warned of the possibility of further charges as a result of the reassessment of its capacity and manufacturing footprint, which it said was still ongoing.

The charges comprise a $1.2bn non-cash impairment related to EV capacity adjustments and $400m for contract-cancellation fees and commercial settlements. The charges will be recorded as adjustments to the vehicle maker’s non-GAAP results for the third quarter, which are scheduled for release early next week.

Reuters

Tesla beats delivery forecasts as US buyers rush to secure expiring tax credits

Third-quarter surge offsets demand concerns, but analysts warn sales will cool after $7,500 incentive ends
Companies
1 week ago

Tesla market share in US plunges as competition picks up

Automaker held more than 80% of the US EV market, but accounted for 38% of sales in August
Companies
1 month ago

Chinese car brands challenge European rivals at Munich show

Chinese attendance is up 40% compared with 2023, VDA says
Life
1 month ago

International business briefs: Elliott takes $4bn stake in PepsiCo, pushes for growth

UK borrowing costs hit highest since 1998, Egypt’s net foreign assets jump to a record  and Angola’s new oil refinery plans output by year-end
Companies
1 month ago

AI servers drive growth in Taiwan tech sector as Foxconn’s Apple era fades

Tech juggernaut that once assembled millions of iPhones can now say its main business is no longer Apple
Companies
1 month ago

Foxconn sees further robust AI demand as second quarter profit beats estimates

AI server revenue forecast to more than double from a year earlier, though US tariffs create uncertainty
Companies
2 months ago
