Hyundai eyes bigger share of government vehicle contracts
12 October 2025 - 15:48
Vehicle manufacturer Hyundai has grown weary of playing second fiddle to Toyota and Volkswagen when it comes to government procurement of state vehicles, with the group looking to make inroads in the segment of the market.
To this end, the South Korean brand on Friday hosted a “Government Day”, bringing together a host of procurement heads across state departments aimed at showcasing some of the group’s “latest innovative mobility solutions”...
