Engineering firm taps Neal Froneman’s expertise
Froneman, who retired from Sibanye at the end of September, took up his adviser role at DRA Global at the beginning of October
09 October 2025 - 10:58
Former Sibanye-Stillwater’s CEO Neal Froneman is to lend his expertise to international multidisciplinary engineering firm DRA Global as senior special adviser, with his mining insights likely to come in handy for a company with a big exposure to the industry.
The company’s operations are predominantly focused on the mining, minerals and metals industry, across a wide range of commodities...
