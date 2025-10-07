Afrimat weighs options for Nkomati mine as ferrochrome slump bites
Despite improved output, the anthracite operation faces uncertainty after smelters shut down
07 October 2025 - 08:18
UPDATED 07 October 2025 - 19:47
Mining and materials group Afrimat is assessing “viable” options for its Nkomati Anthracite Mine as the troubled asset feels the effects of SA’s ferrochrome woes.
This is despite the company on Tuesday noting that it had seen operational improvements at Nkomati Anthracite Mine, where 100,000 tonnes were processed through the plant in July...
