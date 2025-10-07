Afrimat expects first-half earnings to almost double
The group has noted higher sales volumes, particularly in local iron ore
07 October 2025 - 08:18
Mining and materials group Afrimat has seen an improvement across several areas and expects interim earnings to almost double.
Headline earnings per share for the six months ended August were expected to be 90%-95% higher at 100.7c-103.4c, it said on Tuesday...
