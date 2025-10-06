Bengaluru — Paper and packaging company Mondi warned on Monday of weak demand and falling prices across most pulp and paper grades, sending shares of the British company and its global competitors lower.
Despite consolidation over the past two years, the paper and packaging industry is still grappling with intense competition amid a longer-term decline in print paper consumption.
“Challenging trading conditions are expected to persist for the remainder of this year as demand-side confidence remains fragile, key markets remain in oversupply and current selling prices are lower than third quarter average selling prices,” Mondi said.
Shares in the company tumbled more than 17% to a 12-year low, headed for their biggest one-day percentage drop ever and the second-biggest faller on the Stoxx 600 index.
European rivals including Enso, UPM and SCA were also lower while International Paper and Smurfit WestRock dropped 4%-5% in US premarket trading.
“Looking critically at the market dynamics right now, it is hard to see the corrugated market improving from these trough levels in the next couple of years,” JPMorgan said in a note on Sunday as it downgraded Mondi’s stock rating to “neutral” from “overweight”.
Mondi, which operates in more than 30 countries, said it is reorganising into two business units from three and will delay a planned investment in a new paper machine at its Canadian pulp mill as it focuses on cost cuts and cash generation.
Third-quarter underlying core profit fell to €223m from €274m in the second quarter.
Jefferies said that points to 2025 underlying core earnings of €1bn-€1.05bn, below the average analyst estimate of €1.16bn compiled by LSEG.
Mondi slides to 12-year low after dismal outlook
Company’s warning of weak demand sends shock waves across paper and packaging sector
Bengaluru — Paper and packaging company Mondi warned on Monday of weak demand and falling prices across most pulp and paper grades, sending shares of the British company and its global competitors lower.
Despite consolidation over the past two years, the paper and packaging industry is still grappling with intense competition amid a longer-term decline in print paper consumption.
“Challenging trading conditions are expected to persist for the remainder of this year as demand-side confidence remains fragile, key markets remain in oversupply and current selling prices are lower than third quarter average selling prices,” Mondi said.
Shares in the company tumbled more than 17% to a 12-year low, headed for their biggest one-day percentage drop ever and the second-biggest faller on the Stoxx 600 index.
European rivals including Enso, UPM and SCA were also lower while International Paper and Smurfit WestRock dropped 4%-5% in US premarket trading.
“Looking critically at the market dynamics right now, it is hard to see the corrugated market improving from these trough levels in the next couple of years,” JPMorgan said in a note on Sunday as it downgraded Mondi’s stock rating to “neutral” from “overweight”.
Mondi, which operates in more than 30 countries, said it is reorganising into two business units from three and will delay a planned investment in a new paper machine at its Canadian pulp mill as it focuses on cost cuts and cash generation.
Third-quarter underlying core profit fell to €223m from €274m in the second quarter.
Jefferies said that points to 2025 underlying core earnings of €1bn-€1.05bn, below the average analyst estimate of €1.16bn compiled by LSEG.
Reuters
Mondi reorganises business units after tough third quarter
Industrial users warn high Eskom tariffs threaten recovery
Is Mondi’s famous capital discipline being compromised?
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Mondi reorganises business units after tough third quarter
Industrial users warn high Eskom tariffs threaten recovery
Is Mondi’s famous capital discipline being compromised?
Busy market blows in power play$ and €xits
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.