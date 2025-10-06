Mondi reorganises business units after tough third quarter
The group has delayed investment in new sack kraft paper machine at its pulp mill in Canada due to market conditions
06 October 2025 - 09:03
Packaging and paper group Mondi had a challenging this quarter and has reorganised its business units to facilitate a more streamlined organisation.
“Trading conditions in the third quarter were challenging, with softer volumes and declining prices across most pulp and paper grades,” CEO Andrew King said in a statement on Monday...
