SA’s energy-intensive industries, including ferroalloys, steel and mining, are struggling to stay afloat due to unsustainably high electricity tariffs. Business Day TV examines the situation with Nellis Bester, chair of the Ferroalloy Producers Association.
WATCH: Industrial users warn high Eskom tariffs threaten recovery
Business Day TV speaks to Nellis Bester, chair of the Ferroalloy Producers Association, about the unfolding crisis
