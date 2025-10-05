subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
SA’s energy-intensive industries, including ferroalloys, steel and mining, are struggling to stay afloat due to unsustainably high electricity tariffs. Business Day TV examines the situation with Nellis Bester, chair of the Ferroalloy Producers Association.

