A Renault Twingo EV prototype unveiled in France in November 2023.
Picture: REUTERS
PARIS — French carmaker Renault plans to cut 3,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy offer for staff in support functions, French newsletter L'Informe reported on Saturday.
Under a cost savings plan dubbed “Arrow”, Renault wants to cut staff numbers in support services such as human resources, finance and marketing by 15%, which is expected to lead to about 3,000 job cuts at the carmaker's headquarters in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt and other locations worldwide.
The newsletter quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying that a final decision could be made by the end of the year.
Renault confirmed it is considering cost cuts, but that at this stage it has no figures to report as no decisions have been made.
“Given the uncertainties in the automotive market and the extremely competitive environment, we confirm that we are considering ways to simplify our operations, speed up execution and optimise our fixed costs,” a Renault spokesperson said.
At the end of 2024 Renault employed 98,636 staff worldwide.
Renault reported in July a €11.2bn first-half net loss including a €9.3bn writedown on partner Nissan.
Excluding the writedown, net income plunged to €461m, less than a third of the year-earlier level, due to a weaker van market, costs associated with electric vehicles and commercial pressures in a more competitive environment.
New CEO Francois Provost — appointed in July after Luca de Meo left for Gucci-owner Kering — needs to restore margins, get Renault’s credit rating back to investment grade and find ways for the relatively small carmaker to deal with the effect of US tariffs and intense competition from Chinese carmakers, analysts said.
Renault ‘aims to cut 3,000 jobs in support functions’
French newsletter says carmaker plans to cut staff in human resources, finance and marketing by 15%
PARIS — French carmaker Renault plans to cut 3,000 jobs through a voluntary redundancy offer for staff in support functions, French newsletter L'Informe reported on Saturday.
Under a cost savings plan dubbed “Arrow”, Renault wants to cut staff numbers in support services such as human resources, finance and marketing by 15%, which is expected to lead to about 3,000 job cuts at the carmaker's headquarters in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt and other locations worldwide.
The newsletter quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying that a final decision could be made by the end of the year.
Renault confirmed it is considering cost cuts, but that at this stage it has no figures to report as no decisions have been made.
“Given the uncertainties in the automotive market and the extremely competitive environment, we confirm that we are considering ways to simplify our operations, speed up execution and optimise our fixed costs,” a Renault spokesperson said.
At the end of 2024 Renault employed 98,636 staff worldwide.
Renault reported in July a €11.2bn first-half net loss including a €9.3bn writedown on partner Nissan.
Excluding the writedown, net income plunged to €461m, less than a third of the year-earlier level, due to a weaker van market, costs associated with electric vehicles and commercial pressures in a more competitive environment.
New CEO Francois Provost — appointed in July after Luca de Meo left for Gucci-owner Kering — needs to restore margins, get Renault’s credit rating back to investment grade and find ways for the relatively small carmaker to deal with the effect of US tariffs and intense competition from Chinese carmakers, analysts said.
Reuters
To cut costs, Nissan takes cues from Chinese suppliers
Tesla market share in US plunges as competition picks up
BMW maintains guidance despite profit drop and tariffs
Tesla has tricky road ahead as it navigates falling EV sales
Tesla’s profit from credit revenue set to fall on US policy changes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
To cut costs, Nissan takes cues from Chinese suppliers
International business briefs: German auto supplier ZF to replace CEO at end of ...
Tesla market share in US plunges as competition picks up
BMW maintains guidance despite profit drop and tariffs
Hyundai warns of bigger tariffs hit as quarterly earnings fall
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.