Volkswagen puts brakes on AI to preserve jobs in SA
‘We could have already automated much more than we have done,’ says Volkswagen Group Africa chair and MD Martina Biene
30 September 2025 - 05:00
Volkswagen Group Africa chair and MD Martina Biene says the group has taken a deliberate decision not to automate certain areas of its functions, even in instances where the car manufacturer is in the position to deploy robots, as a means of preserving jobs in SA.
“We could have already automated much more than we have done. If you look at our German plant and our plant [in SA], there is much more manual labour. It was a deliberate decision to do so [to protect jobs],” Biene told motoring expert Marius Roberts in an interview hosted by Investec...
