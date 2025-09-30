Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA, has called into question the effectiveness of SA’s anti-dumping measures, saying Chinese imports continue to flood the market despite the safeguards put in place by authorities.
“When I look at the tyre industry, where we are being hurt heavily is on the Chinese imports that are coming in. Even though we had anti-dumping duties that were implemented a while ago, the price now of Chinese tyres is lower than before the duties were implemented,” Ozoux told an Investec webinar...
