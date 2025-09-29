Nampak picks Riaan Heyl as CEO after succession turmoil
Former PepsiCo SA chief executive has more than 20 years’ experience in fast-moving consumer goods sector
29 September 2025 - 15:12
Nampak has announced the appointment of Riaan Heyl as its new CEO, effective February 2026, after a period of unexpected leadership changes and ongoing business transformation efforts.
The appointment comes after a turbulent succession process at the packaging group...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.