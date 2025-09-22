PPC’s strategic turnaround continues to gain momentum
The group says ebitda increased more than 20% in the four months ended July
22 September 2025 - 10:08
Cement manufacturer PPC says it has seen a marked improvement in its results despite the weak SA macroeconomic environment.
The group, which is entering the second year of its strategic turnaround, said on Monday that group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased by more than 20% in the four months ended July compared with a year ago and Ebitda margin grew by more than two percentage points to 15.9%. ..
