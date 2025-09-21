Striking Boeing workers back union’s contract proposal

A worker holds a picket sign, as people protest during a walkout by members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers over contract negotiations, outside Boeing company's facility, in Berkeley, Missouri, US on August 4 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LAWRENCE BRYANT/FILE
Seattle — Striking workers at Boeing Defense, Space & Security voted 90% to approve a four-year contract proposal from union leadership that management has already refused to consider, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) announced on Friday.
IAM leadership said Boeing can end the 46-day-long strike that has slowed production of military aircraft by accepting the offer. The union sent it to management even though Boeing leadership pre-emptively dismissed it as a “publicity stunt.”
“Our members have spoken loudly — we are ready to return to work once Boeing accepts this agreement,” IAM District 837 president Tom Boelling said in a statement. “It’s up to the company to get our members back to what they do best: building world-class aircraft for our nation’s defence.”
“It’s unfortunate that union leadership led its members to vote on something that isn’t real,” Boeing Defense vice-president Dan Gillian said in a statement.
Replacement workers
He defended Boeing’s previous offer, which included a 20% general wage increase and more vacation time. He has previously said Boeing will not consider any terms that increase the cost beyond that offer.
The union proposal that members approved would cost Boeing an estimated $40m per year on average, up from $30m for the company’s offer, according to the IAM.
The company has said it would hire replacement workers to assemble munitions, fighters and other military aircraft in the St Louis area. Boeing has used non-union workers to dampen the strike’s effects on production, but company leadership has acknowledged that it has slowed work on several programmes.
The IAM’s proposed offer builds on proposals from Boeing Defense, adding a larger ratification bonus than management offered, heftier company contributions to the retirement plan and steeper wage increases for workers at the hourly wage ceiling. The union proposal would match the retirement contributions and bonus won last year by other unionised machinists at Boeing.
Unusual tactic
The strike began on August 4, after union members overwhelmingly rejected Boeing’s second contract offer. Union officials said they unilaterally drafted their proposal because the company has not been willing to resume talks since the roughly 3,200 members of IAM District 837 voted 57% to reject Boeing’s latest offer on September 12.
The tactic of a union unilaterally proposing a contract is unusual, but the IAM has successfully used it to end a strike before, IAM official Jonathan Battaglia said.
I mean, these people have strip mined that company. The C-Suite is doing great over at Boeing. Their workers are the ones who’ve been getting the shaft.”
Josh Hawley US senator
Several US Congress members have urged Boeing to resume talks, including in a letter Wednesday from the Congressional Labour Caucus’s five Democratic co-chairs.
US senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, made comments to Missourinet slamming Boeing executives, saying they have been collecting big pay cheques while shortchanging the people making the aeroplanes.
“I mean, these people have strip mined that company,” Hawley said, according to Missourinet. “The C-Suite is doing great over at Boeing. Their workers are the ones who’ve been getting the shaft.”
Hawley said “management here needs to suck it up and get this thing over with.”
In July, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said a strike by District 837 would have much smaller financial effects than a 53-day-long strike last year by the 33,000 members of IAM District 751, who make most of Boeing’s commercial aeroplanes in Washington and Oregon.
“We’ll manage through this,” Ortberg said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts at the time.
Boeing has invested billions of dollars to expand manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities in the St Louis area for the new US Air Force fighter jet, the F-47. It won the contract this year. The company is also competing for the US Navy's new F/A-XX fighter. Reuters
Striking Boeing workers back union’s contract proposal
IAM seeks larger bonus, retirement contributions and wage hikes
Seattle — Striking workers at Boeing Defense, Space & Security voted 90% to approve a four-year contract proposal from union leadership that management has already refused to consider, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) announced on Friday.
IAM leadership said Boeing can end the 46-day-long strike that has slowed production of military aircraft by accepting the offer. The union sent it to management even though Boeing leadership pre-emptively dismissed it as a “publicity stunt.”
“Our members have spoken loudly — we are ready to return to work once Boeing accepts this agreement,” IAM District 837 president Tom Boelling said in a statement. “It’s up to the company to get our members back to what they do best: building world-class aircraft for our nation’s defence.”
“It’s unfortunate that union leadership led its members to vote on something that isn’t real,” Boeing Defense vice-president Dan Gillian said in a statement.
Replacement workers
He defended Boeing’s previous offer, which included a 20% general wage increase and more vacation time. He has previously said Boeing will not consider any terms that increase the cost beyond that offer.
The union proposal that members approved would cost Boeing an estimated $40m per year on average, up from $30m for the company’s offer, according to the IAM.
The company has said it would hire replacement workers to assemble munitions, fighters and other military aircraft in the St Louis area. Boeing has used non-union workers to dampen the strike’s effects on production, but company leadership has acknowledged that it has slowed work on several programmes.
The IAM’s proposed offer builds on proposals from Boeing Defense, adding a larger ratification bonus than management offered, heftier company contributions to the retirement plan and steeper wage increases for workers at the hourly wage ceiling. The union proposal would match the retirement contributions and bonus won last year by other unionised machinists at Boeing.
Unusual tactic
The strike began on August 4, after union members overwhelmingly rejected Boeing’s second contract offer. Union officials said they unilaterally drafted their proposal because the company has not been willing to resume talks since the roughly 3,200 members of IAM District 837 voted 57% to reject Boeing’s latest offer on September 12.
The tactic of a union unilaterally proposing a contract is unusual, but the IAM has successfully used it to end a strike before, IAM official Jonathan Battaglia said.
US senator
Several US Congress members have urged Boeing to resume talks, including in a letter Wednesday from the Congressional Labour Caucus’s five Democratic co-chairs.
US senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, made comments to Missourinet slamming Boeing executives, saying they have been collecting big pay cheques while shortchanging the people making the aeroplanes.
“I mean, these people have strip mined that company,” Hawley said, according to Missourinet. “The C-Suite is doing great over at Boeing. Their workers are the ones who’ve been getting the shaft.”
Hawley said “management here needs to suck it up and get this thing over with.”
In July, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said a strike by District 837 would have much smaller financial effects than a 53-day-long strike last year by the 33,000 members of IAM District 751, who make most of Boeing’s commercial aeroplanes in Washington and Oregon.
“We’ll manage through this,” Ortberg said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts at the time.
Boeing has invested billions of dollars to expand manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities in the St Louis area for the new US Air Force fighter jet, the F-47. It won the contract this year. The company is also competing for the US Navy's new F/A-XX fighter. Reuters
Boeing and Honeywell face lawsuit from Air India crash families over fuel switch design
Boeing highlights job opportunities in Africa aviation sector
America’s Boeing in talks to sell up to 500 aircraft to China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
World briefs: Boeing union set to strike at fighter jet division
Boeing gets a grip on latest 737 MAX headache with new fasteners
Boeing to layoff about 400 workers in moon rocket programme
Boeing reports biggest annual loss of $11.8bn after crisis-hit year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.