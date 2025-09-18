Small US defence firms boom as demand shifts to hi-tech warfare

A visitor looks at a model of the Saber LR300 unmanned aerial vehicle on display during the Taipei Aerospace and Defence Technology Exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: REUTERS/ANN WANG
Washington — Smaller US defence firms have emerged as standout performers on Wall Street this year, fuelled by surging demand for low-cost, next-generation military technology tailored for modern warfare and the Pentagon’s pivot towards agile and adaptable combat systems.
Wars in Ukraine and Gaza have spurred a rise in global military spending, lifting defence stocks and drawing investors to smaller firms specialising in AI-powered drones and unmanned vehicles that are cheap, easily deployable and help cut dependence on ground troops.
“The winners in this new market will be those companies leaning into the change and investing in low-cost, upgradeable and software-enabled weapon systems,” said Jon Siegmann, MD covering the aerospace and defence industry at Stifel.
Mid- and small-cap companies lead gains
The NYSE Arca defense index has gained about 34% in 2025, outpacing the S&P 500’s 12% rise. Seven of the top 10 gainers on the defence index so far this year are mid- to small-cap companies, with dronemakers Kratos Defense and AeroVironment, components maker Astronics and defence tech firm Mercury Systems leading the pack.
Legacy operators have also climbed this year, driven by a broader influx into the sector. These include RTX and Northrop Grumman, up 37% and 23%, respectively.
“This administration has been very clear on the need for our war fighters to get the equipment they need at a much faster pace. You’ve seen that stated repeatedly by secretary of defence [Pete] Hegseth and in procurement processes,” said Church Hutton, chief growth officer at AeroVironment.
President Donald Trump has ordered the defence department to rename itself as the department of war, a change that will require action by Congress. He has also sought more hi-tech missiles and drones in his fiscal year 2026 budget request of $892.6bn, while cutting ships and fighter jets.
Pentagon budget prioritises drones and unmanned systems
The Pentagon’s budget earmarks nearly $6bn for unmanned aircraft systems and counter-drone technology, a 78% jump from last year, according to TD Cowen.
“These trends are predictable because you need to pay attention to what the government is saying — and more importantly, follow the money,” said Richard Safran, senior analyst of aerospace and defence at Seaport Research Partners.
US aerospace and defence mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity rose in 2025, though the value of deals declined, signalling a shift to smaller transactions. Only one of the 56 acquisitions of US targets this year through September 15 exceeded $12bn in value, Mergermarket data showed.
Global aerospace and defence M&A “has been aided by a drive to adapt to the modern battlefield”, Mergermarket head Lucinda Guthrie said. “The majors are looking to acquire cross sector to boost communications, cybersecurity and even AI capabilities.”
One such example is Lockheed Martin’s $360m acquisition of Amentum’s Rapid Solutions unit this year to expand radar capabilities.
Venture capital, too, is pouring in.
“The demand signal we’re seeing is for tens of thousands of lower-cost munitions systems and unmanned systems,” said Lukas Czinger, CEO of Divergent Technologies, a start-up that 3D-prints components for Lockheed, Raytheon and smaller peers.
Start-up funding in aerospace and defence hit its highest in at least a decade at $14.17bn by August 9, PitchBook data shows.
