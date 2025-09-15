Companies / Industrials

Tesla stock jumps after Musk acquires $1bn worth of EV maker’s shares

Share purchase reinforces Musk’s push for greater control over Tesla as it races to meet its robotaxi targets

15 September 2025 - 17:18
by Kritika Lamba
A worker is seen outside the Tesla Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York, US. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Bengaluru — Tesla shares jumped more than 8% in premarket trading on Monday after a regulatory filing showed that CEO Elon Musk had purchased nearly $1bn worth of the electric-vehicle maker’s stock.

The stock purchase reinforces Musk’s push for greater control over Tesla, which is racing to meet its ambitious targets on robotaxis, artificial intelligence and robotics as it looks to pivot from an EV maker to a tech leader.

As of December, Musk held a roughly 13% stake, according to LSEG data.

Musk disclosed buying 2.57-million shares in open-market transactions on Friday, paying between $372.37 and $396.54 per share, according to the filing.

Tesla shares jumped more than 7% on Friday, extending solid gains from the previous session. The stock, which is down about 2% this year, is on track to record a third straight session of gains if premarket moves are sustained.

Musk has consistently demanded a bigger stake and increased voting power at Tesla, having also threatened to build AI and robotics products outside Tesla if he cannot get 25% voting power.

Earlier this month, Tesla’s board proposed a $1-trillion compensation plan for Musk, in a huge vote of confidence for Musk’s leadership from the board, even as the company stumbles amid heated competition and flailing EV demand.

On Friday, board chair Robyn Denholm dismissed concerns that Musk’s political activity had hurt sales and said the billionaire was back “front and centre” at the company after several months at the White House.

Musk’s political activity and public clashes with President Donald Trump had stirred worries among investors about distractions and potential lost sales, weighing on the company’s stock this year.

Reuters

Mexico’s proposed 50% tariff threatens BYD, Tesla in fast-growing EV market

New tariff targets electric, petrol cars imported from countries Mexico has no free-trade agreement with
World
1 day ago

S&P 500 closes at record for second day on AI optimism

Oracle soars to its biggest one-day gain since 1992
Markets
4 days ago

China EV sales growth slows to 18-month low despite outpacing petrol cars

Biggest Chinese rival to Tesla reports domestic sales fell for a fourth consecutive month in August
Companies
1 week ago

Tesla market share in US plunges as competition picks up

Automaker held more than 80% of the US EV market, but accounted for 38% of sales in August
Companies
1 week ago
