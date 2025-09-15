Cannabis group Labat back in hot water with JSE regulators
The company faces another potential suspension after again failing to report financial results
15 September 2025 - 13:58
A question mark hangs over the fate of cannabis company Labat Africa after it received another suspension warning from the JSE this week, having failed to publish financial reports again.
The group is a repeat offender in this regard and has largely operated in the shadows this year. Its most recent financial results, published in December, are for the year to end-May 2024...
