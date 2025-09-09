Super Group makes progress with streamlining operations
Though full-year earnings were flat, progress was made in streamlining operations and improving its financial position
09 September 2025 - 08:27
Though transport and logistics provider Super Group reported flat full-year earnings, it has made progress in streamlining operations and improved its financial position.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) decreased 1.2% to 239.8c for the year ended June, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were 2.4% lower at R3.68bn...
