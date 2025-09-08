Companies / Industrials

China EV sales growth slows to 18-month low despite outpacing petrol cars

Biggest Chinese rival to Tesla reports domestic sales fell for a fourth consecutive month in August

08 September 2025 - 14:24
by Qiaoyi Li and Casey Hall
BYD electric vehicles on display at a motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA
Beijing — China’s August sales of electric vehicles and hybrids grew at the slowest pace in one and a half years as the government continues efforts to halt punishing price wars.

EV and hybrid sales outstripped petrol cars for the sixth straight month in August, but annual growth cooled to 7.5% from 12% in July, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data showed on Monday.

That was the smallest gain since February 2024, when the segment registered an 11.6% sales decline owing to shifting timings of the weeklong Chinese New Year holiday.

Overall car sales totalled 2.02-million vehicles last month, up 4.9% year on year for the slowest growth in seven months.

Car sales are set for slower growth in the fourth quarter, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general at CPCA, citing a government call against excessive competition that he said will “resolve issues facing the industry”.

EV maker BYD has cut its sales target for this year by as much as 16% to 4.6-million vehicles, Reuters reported last week.

The biggest Chinese rival to Tesla reported domestic sales, which account for nearly 80% of its global sales, fell for a fourth consecutive month in August, when it also recorded consecutive monthly production drops for the first time since 2020.

Reeling from weakening demand for extended-range hybrids, Li Auto’s August sales were down year on year for a third month in a row.

The Chinese market’s extended-range hybrid sales edged up 0.3% year on year after a 11.4% drop in July while plug-in hybrid sales were down 7.3%, against a 0.2% dip in July, CPCA data showed.

However, August was the best month yet in terms of EV and hybrid sales for local Geely, Xpeng and Nio.

Geely, China’s biggest rival to BYD, registered a 95.2% annual leap in sales in this segment last month.

Tesla market share in US plunges as competition picks up

Automaker held more than 80% of the US EV market, but accounted for 38% of sales in August
Companies
7 hours ago

Chinese car brands challenge European rivals at Munich show

Chinese attendance is up 40% compared with 2023, VDA says
Life
3 days ago

International business briefs: US tariffs hit EV maker Polestar

Polestar reports a wider loss, Aon sheds its wealth business, Berlusconi’s MediaForEurope lifts its stake in Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 and more
Companies
5 days ago

International business briefs: Bakkavor takeover faces UK scrutiny

Airbus faces delays in engines and parts, Japanese manufacturers’ profits slide and OpenAI eyes data centre partnership in India
Companies
1 week ago

International business briefs: UniCredit lifts Commerzbank stake to 26%

PDD Holdings beats revenue forecasts as demand rebounds and Keurig Dr Pepper to acquire JDE Peet’s in €15.7bn deal
Companies
2 weeks ago

International business briefs: S&P credits tariffs for US AA+ rating

Xiaomi’s second-quarter revenue up 30.5%, and Databricks fundraising hits $100bn for AI acquisitions
Companies
2 weeks ago
