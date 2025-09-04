Back to the drawing board for Nampak as CEO-designate resigns
Andrew Hood steps down over personal reasons
04 September 2025 - 20:15
The carefully laid out succession plans of SA’s largest packaging group, Nampak, have been thrown into disarray after the company’s CEO-designate, Andrew Hood, tendered his resignation over personal reasons.
The group, which has staged a comeback under the stewardship of Phil Roux, said on Thursday it had embarked on a new process to identify who will eventually succeed Roux...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.