Motus expects better second-half impetus to extend into 2026
A stronger second half enabled the group to grow HEPS by 5% to 1,548c
02 September 2025 - 08:47
An improved second half bolstered automotive group Motus Holdings’ overall performance and enabled it to report a 5% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year.
The group’s revenue for the year ended June declined 1% to R112.6bn primarily due to the disposal of the Mercedes-Benz Truck and Van division (MTV) in the UK...
