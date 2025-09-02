Barloworld probe finds no US sanctions violations
But the probe did identify apparent violations of US export controls, which Barloworld says it is addressing
02 September 2025 - 09:43
Barloworld has completed its internal investigation and has not identified any US sanctions violations in its dealings with Russia.
It did, however, identify apparent violations of US export controls, which the company “takes seriously and is addressing”, it said on Tuesday...
