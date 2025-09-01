Bidvest earnings flat despite stronger second-half
Headline earnings per share from continuing operations were down 3% at 1,759.5c
01 September 2025 - 09:16
Diversified industrial group Bidvest has reported flat annual earnings despite a stronger year-on-year performance in the second half.
Revenue for the year ended June was up 5% at R126.6bn and trading profit was 1% higher at R12bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.