Amsa to sack 3,500 workers as wind-down of long steel unit begins
Efforts fail to salvage the company’s long steel business
01 September 2025 - 05:00
Embattled steel major ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) told its employees on Friday that attempts to save its long steel business have failed, with 3,500 workers now set to lose their jobs.
In a memo to employees seen by Business Day, Amsa CEO Kobus Verster said the group would wind down its long steel business at the end of September...
