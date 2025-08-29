AECI completes disposal of Schirm USA
The company plans to focus on its core businesses — AECI Mining and AECI Chemicals
29 August 2025 - 10:08
Diversified chemicals solutions company AECI has completed the disposal of Schirm USA Inc, the group said on Friday.
The group said all of the conditions for the implementation of the disposal had been fulfilled or waived and it was implemented on Thursday...
