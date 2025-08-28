Afrimat says local infrastructure neglect a bigger problem than tariffs
The group remains focused on eliminating losses in its cement division and unlocking value through targeted expansion
28 August 2025 - 05:00
Afrimat has flagged deteriorating local infrastructure and a lack of state-backed protection as greater threats to its outlook than global trade tension or tariffs.
In its latest business update, the diversified miner said structural constraints continued to weigh on its customer base. However, it remains focused on eliminating losses in its cement division and unlocking value through targeted expansion...
