WATCH: Master Drilling reports ‘resilient’ first half

Business Day TV spoke with André van Deventer, CFO of Master Drilling

27 August 2025 - 07:23
Master Drilling has a fleet of 150 raise-bore drills, the world’s largest. Picture: SUPPLIED
Master Drilling has a fleet of 150 raise-bore drills, the world's largest. Picture: SUPPLIED

Master Drilling says it reported a resilient first six months of 2025 with revenue up 4.9% against a backdrop of global market and economic uncertainty. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with the firm’s CFO, André van Deventer.

