Master Drilling has a fleet of 150 raise-bore drills, the world’s largest. Picture: SUPPLIED
Master Drilling says it reported a resilient first six months of 2025 with revenue up 4.9% against a backdrop of global market and economic uncertainty. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with the firm’s CFO, André van Deventer.
WATCH: Master Drilling reports ‘resilient’ first half
Business Day TV spoke with André van Deventer, CFO of Master Drilling
