Amsa accused of using state bailout to undercut market
Cape Gate and Scaw ask Competition Tribunal to interdict ArcelorMittal SA from charging prices below market rates
26 August 2025 - 05:00
Steel producers Cape Gate and Scaw accuse the industry’s major, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), of predatory pricing by slashing prices of long steel products after receiving a generous bailout from the government earlier this year.
Cape Gate and Scaw on Monday asked the Competition Tribunal to interdict Amsa from charging prices below market rates to kill off competition in the long run...
