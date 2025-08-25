Hulamin’s headline earnings plummet as market headwinds squeeze margins
US tariffs, softer local prices and rising electricity costs weigh on aluminium producer
25 August 2025 - 15:31
Aluminium producer Hulamin reported a plunge in headline earnings as US tariffs, softer local prices and rising electricity costs choked its margins.
Hulamin said on Monday that its performance in the six months to end-June was marred by above-inflation increases in energy costs and the incremental impact of US tariffs...
