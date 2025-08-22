Hulamin flags plunge in headline earnings as metal prices weigh
Volatile prices have taken their toll on the struggling aluminium producer
22 August 2025 - 16:52
Aluminium group Hulamin expects to report a big interim drop in earnings as turbulent metal prices put pressure on its margins.
Shares in the firm dropped more than 12% on Friday after it flagged a 78%-82% slump in headline earnings, which are expected to come in at 14c-17c per share for the six months to end-June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.