Grindrod soars to nine-month high on special dividend
The sale of noncore assets injected much needed liquidity after a challenging operational year
22 August 2025 - 14:31
Investors flocked to logistics giant Grindrod on Friday as it rewarded shareholders with a special dividend after recent asset sales boosted interim earnings.
Shares in the group soared as much as 12% to R14.67 on the news, reaching their highest level in nine months and posting their best intraday performance in years...
