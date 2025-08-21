Companies / Industrials

America’s Boeing in talks to sell up to 500 aircraft to China

Big jet deal would be a breakthrough for Boeing in a market where orders have stalled amid US-China trade tensions

21 August 2025 - 14:41
by Agency Staff
The logo of Boeing is seen at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Beijing — Boeing is in talks to sell as many as 500 jets to China, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the US plane maker rose 2% before the market open as the potential order would be China’s first major purchase of Boeing jets since US President Donald Trump’s visit in his previous term.

The two sides are negotiating the details such as jet models, types and delivery schedules, the report said, adding that the order could be the centrepiece of a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies.

Boeing declined a comment to Reuters on the matter.

Such a big deal would be a breakthrough for Boeing in the world’s second largest aviation market, where orders have stalled amid US-China trade tensions.

It would also help Boeing narrow the gap with rival Airbus, which has pulled far ahead in China in recent years.

Chinese officials have begun consulting their domestic airlines on their requirements for Boeing jets, the report said.

Jet purchases have increasingly featured in Trump’s diplomatic visits this year.

During his trip to the Middle East earlier this year, Boeing secured some of its biggest-ever orders, with Qatar Airways agreeing to buy 160 wide-body jets, plus options for 50 more, along with GE Aerospace engines, in a package valued at about $96bn.

In Saudi Arabia, state-owned lessor AviLease placed an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with options for 10 more. 

Reuters

Flight attendants sue Boeing for Max 9 mid-air panel blowout

‘Boeing knew, or should have known, of the quality control issues present in its production of the 737 Max line of aircraft’
Companies
2 weeks ago

World briefs: Boeing union set to strike at fighter jet division

Workers turn down Boeing’s contract offer, 13 die in Nigeria boat accident and Iran executes two dissidents
World
3 weeks ago

International business briefs: Court lifts Gazprom seizure order

BlackRock bans company devices for China trips, and AkzoNobel warns of earnings hit
Companies
4 weeks ago
