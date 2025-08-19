Slowdown in key markets drags Aveng into the red
The group reported heavy losses from two troubled projects
19 August 2025 - 10:40
Engineering and construction group Aveng has dipped into the red as the slowdown in infrastructure activity in Australia and New Zealand weighed on its earnings.
The group reported a headline loss of A$84.6m (R975m) for the year ended June after headline earnings of A$38m (R466m) a year ago. This translated into a headline loss per share of A$64.6c (R7.44) from earnings of A$29.6c (R3.64) before...
