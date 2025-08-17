Barloworld’s management buyout nears completion
Competition Tribunal has given the transaction the green light
17 August 2025 - 17:04
The mooted R20bn-plus management-led buyout of SA’s industrial stalwart Barloworld received a major boost after the Competition Tribunal gave the transaction the green light, with the employees set for a sizeable stake in the group.
The group’s CEO, Dominic Sewela, in 2024 teamed up with one of the company’s largest shareholders, Saudi Arabian investor group Gulf Falcon Holding, to buy out other shareholders and take the group private...
