Companies / Industrials

SA auto parts group Jendamark braces for US tariff hit

Company stands to lose R750m worth of orders from American customers

13 August 2025 - 22:20
by Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Jendamark automation engineer inspects a catalytic converter, meant for trucks in the US, in Gqeberha, August 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SHAFIEK TASSIEM
A Jendamark automation engineer inspects a catalytic converter, meant for trucks in the US, in Gqeberha, August 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SHAFIEK TASSIEM

Gqeberha — Auto spares manufacturer Jendamark Automation stands to lose R750m worth of contracts in the US, a market it has built up to account for 50% of its exports, the company’s operations director says.

The 40-year-old firm builds automated assembly lines for catalytic converters, engines and axles for automotive customers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz among other brands.

But like global vehicle makers and suppliers, it has been hit hard by US tariffs.

“As it stands, we’ve got about R750m of deals with our American customers that [we’re] at risk of losing,” Jendamark operations director Siegfried Lokotsch said recently.

“I don’t know if they’re going to still buy the lines from us. We thought we were going to get the orders, we were in a good position ... In my mind, they’re gone [the contracts] because they’ve [the tariffs] just gone up.”

About 85% of Jendamark’s business is for export, with 50% of that to the US, where it also has an office.

The company is looking for new contracts in other markets, such as Saudi Arabia, but has its work cut out to replace the US business it expects to lose.

“To find a new market and to understand how they operate in the country and where the opportunities are is not something that just happens overnight,” Lokotsch said.

Reuters

SA’s motor sector hit by job losses and business shutdowns

Industry faces challenges from US tariffs and low localisation, says trade minister Parks Tau
Life
8 hours ago

SA auto exports to US plunge 87% on Trump tariff

Calls for companies to compensate for lost sales by switching to other markets are not always realistic, says Naamsa CEO
Economy
1 month ago

US 30% tariff sparks crisis fears for SA automotive sector

‘Deeply disappointing’ Trump imposition destabilises automotive export communities, says Naamsa
National
1 week ago

After a decade of auto trade surpluses, the battle is beginning for SA

The government has belatedly offered incentives to encourage carmakers to switch to EV tech, but will this happen fast enough to avoid the full or ...
National
2 months ago

Weak demand and rising competition hit automotive big guns

Amid strong export prospects and long-term investment plans, SA carmakers are experiencing mixed fortunes
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tiger Brands gets Competition Commission nod to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Battleground for SME wallets heats up
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Blue Label’s market value could double after Cell ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Tiger Brands’ turnaround ‘could be ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Competition Commission gives green light to Cell ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Parks Tau says government is ready for EV policy tweak

Economy

SA auto exports to US plunge 87% on Trump tariff

Economy

Hyundai warns of bigger tariffs hit as quarterly earnings fall

Companies / Industrials

US 30% tariff sparks crisis fears for SA automotive sector

National

Trump tariffs take a $1bn bite out of GM earnings

Life / Motoring

Stellantis expects $2.7bn first half loss on restructuring costs and US tariffs

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.